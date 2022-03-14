Jobless Sriracha man busted for stealing food

An unemployed Sriracha man was arrested for allegedly stealing food from parked motorbikes.

Nattee Homyen, 40, was caught by witnesses to the March 13 theft in the parking lot behind Suparerk Market in Surasak sub-district of Sriracha town. Nattee was caught red-handed with bags of food and a barbecue pork set.



Victim Tatsanee Judon said she bought the pork and left it in her bike’s basket as she shopped for more goods. She admitted she should have known better as her friend also lost a pork set to thieves the same way.

Nattee said he didn’t have a job and was hungry.



































