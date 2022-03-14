Top marks for Sleep Test at the Courtyard North Pattaya

Rony Fineman, his business partners Mrs.Manisha Harilela and Mr. Lon Balard under the management of Nova Grand Co, Ltd. invited their friends, families, business partners, and associates for a test sleep at their latest hotel project, the Courtyard by Marriott in North Pattaya Feb 19, 2022.

The aim of test exercise was to give the guests an experience of their room features and facilities and welcome feedback on the product standards before their Grand opening on March 22nd, 2022.



Courtyard North Pattaya is located in a quiet soi on Naklua 22, close to the Dolphin Roundabout, and is only one minute away from the beach. Guests can easily reach many attractions and local and high-end shopping malls like Terminal 21 and Central Shopping Centers. The hotel is ideal for business or pleasure, for individuals, couples, and families.







There are a total of 233 rooms and suites designed for the modern traveler, which combines comfort and convenience. Plenty of natural light, plush bedding with pillow-top mattresses, marble-clad bathrooms, and ergonomic workspace designed for business travelers, along with free Wi-Fi and a smart flat-screen TV. Room sizes range from 28sqm up to 45sqm providing ideal space for either solo travelers or those with children.

Locally crafted recipes and international specialties are prepared at Café 22, a modern all-day restaurant inspired by organic and natural materials, with an open kitchen and a cold counter that displays a huge choice of cold cuts, salads, and antipasti.

Spart’s Bar lobby lounge, a relaxing place for friends and business associates offers a variety of coffee preparations, wines, beers, and cocktails throughout the day until late.

For a scenic view of Pattaya Bay, go up to the Surf Bar, located on the 9th level, next to the rooftop pool and the fitness center, for a light meal or cool drinks.



Parents can relax here, in the sun or in the shade, while your children play at the Kids’ Club, located on the same level.

There is plenty of space suitable for conferences and weddings, with a ballroom that can hold up to 120 guests when seated theatre style, and is divisible into two separate rooms, with natural light, and a foyer for cocktails and coffee breaks.

The test sleep, the test dinner buffet dinner and test breakfast proved to be a success as reviewed on the evaluation forms handed in by the guests.

So, it’s green light all the way for their grand opening.







For more information about the hotel, special deals, and packages, please contact Mr. Shashank Sinha, the General Manager of the hotel, or call: +66 33 140 500.

Courtyard by Marriott North Pattaya is located at 240/44-45, Soi 22, Pattaya-Naklua Road, Pattaya City



































