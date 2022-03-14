English teacher faces charges for assault of 10-year-old student

A Chonburi parent called for assault charges to be filed against her 10-year-old son’s English teacher after he split open the boy’s head with a blackboard duster.

Ping Jenjob, 42, took her boy to the Panthong Police Station March 10 after finding him sulking in his room and blood staining his shirt.



The boy told his mother that he was shouting in class to a friend at Wat Nong Tumlung School when the unidentified teacher smacked him with the hard side of the blackboard duster, causing a head wound.

Ping contacted the school and got nowhere. The English teacher, who is under the supervision of a general classroom instructor, was not present.







The next day, however, Wat Nong Tumlung School Principal Nattanon Surin and classroom instructor Chanya Salajitta visited their house and apologized.

A lawyer for the school was assigned to the case and Nattanon said the school would cooperate with police. The principal said he also sent a letter to the English teacher’s regional manager.

There was no immediate indication the abusive teacher would be fired, suspended or reprimanded.



Class teacher Chanya Salajitta said that the English teacher is a very kind and generous person and he felt extreme remorse after the incident. She believes that he had not intention of hurting the boy and that this was a most unfortunate incident.

Niti Jenjob, the boy’s father, said the boy was not seriously injured and was satisfied with the steps the school took.



































