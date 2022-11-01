TAT participates in Taiwan’s Travel Fair 2022 ATTA

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) participated in the Travel Fair 2022 ATTA: Taichung International Travel Exhibition in Taichung City, Taiwan from 21-24 October, 2022, to promote Thailand as a preferred holiday destination for Taiwanese travellers.

The Thailand booth at the show was able to generate impressive sales over the four days with generated tourism income expected to be in the region of 14.3 million Baht. Around 350 Taiwanese booked travel to Thailand scheduled for late October to mid-December, 2022.







The top five best-selling tour packages were for Bangkok, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Ko Samui, and Hua Hin with the majority of bookings being made by revisit groups, office workers, Millennials, and golfers.

Following its participation at the travel show, the TAT Taipei Office reported that the purchasing behaviour of Taiwanese travellers had changed. They were making on-the-spot decisions to book travel, and Thailand proved a popular destination.









Thailand was one of 10 NTOs representing their respective countries at the Travel Fair 2022 ATTA: Taichung International Travel Exhibition. The show featured 196 booths, and overall visitor attendance was recorded at more than 140,000 people.

Supporting TAT at the Thailand booth was Thai Vietjet Air, which offered plane tickets as prizes and gave special fare discounts. Thai Vietjet Air flies daily from Taipei to Bangkok.







Mrs. Duangjai Kanteeranon, Director of the TAT Taipei Office, said, “The TAT Taipei Office will continue to stimulate travel from Taiwan to Thailand using the strategy of 2 Qs + 5 News, or placing emphasis on Quick Win and Quality of the trips, and focusing on New Segment, New Area, New Partner, New Infrastructure, and New Way, under the Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters campaign.”





Travellers from Taiwan visiting Thailand can now enjoy a longer length of stay, with the duration of the visa on arrival (VOA) having been increased to 30 days from 15 days – effective through until 31 March, 2023. They also no longer need to show proof of vaccination or ATK test results, following Thailand’s full reopening to international tourism on 1 October, 2022. (TAT)



































