Thailand’s declining birth rate sparks future population concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Paediatric Society of Thailand has sounded the alarm over a troubling trend where the number of births in Thailand has consistently fallen below the number of deaths over the past three years. This worrisome development, they fear, could lead to a shrinking working-age population and place a heavier burden on future generations.

Professor Emeritus Dr. Somsak Lohlekha, President of the Royal College of Paediatricians of Thailand and the Paediatric Society of Thailand, underscored the imperative need for concerted efforts to promote the well-being and development of Thai children. He emphasized the significance of quality healthcare, safety, and resilience for children from birth through adolescence.







At a seminar held at PEACH in the Royal Cliff Beach Hotels complex on April 26, the association proposed several key measures to address these challenges: 1. Promoting Safe Childbirth Practices: This includes enhancing prenatal care and preventing birth defects and preterm births. 2. Ensuring Comprehensive Child Healthcare: Encompassing nutrition, vaccination, physical and mental development, and school health assessments. 3. Enhancing Efforts to Prevent and Treat Childhood Illnesses: Both acute and chronic, while also focusing on preventing injuries from accidents or abuse.







While acknowledging that many of these measures are already integrated into Thailand’s healthcare system, the association emphasized the need for further development. They identified three urgent areas for improvement outside the healthcare sector: 1. Supporting Policies to Increase Quality Childbirth Rates: Providing benefits to parents to instil confidence in raising children. 2. Enhancing Systems for Quality Childcare: At all stages of childhood, both within families and educational settings. 3. Developing Systems to Identify and Assist At-risk Children: Including those with mental health issues and other vulnerable groups.

The conference served as a platform to gather insights from over 800 paediatricians and experts in various fields to elevate paediatric care standards and prepare for the evolving needs of children in Thailand. The Paediatric Society of Thailand’s call to action underscores the paramount importance of prioritizing child welfare and ensuring a bright future for the nation.





































