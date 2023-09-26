Gov’t policies must lead to concrete actions, says PM

The Prime Minister has called upon government agencies to drive forward government policies towards concrete actions.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said each of the government policies delivered before the parliament must yield concrete outcomes, especially the urgent policies that address the high living cost, increase the revenues of farmers and small retailers, revitalize small and medium businesses, promote tourism, and address corruption and drug issues.







The PM urged heads of government agencies to help lay a strong foundation for the country, and eliminate the existing barriers that forbid new economic development.

He asked them to promote soft power assets, facilitate infrastructure investment and educational reform, and promote inclusive livelihood improvements, in keeping with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).







The PM said the execution of government policies must be done appropriately and effectively. The Prime Minister on this occasion expressed appreciation towards senior government officials who are retiring this year, saying that they are the role models for the younger generations of civil servants. (NNT)













