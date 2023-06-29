Parents of kids throwing stones at trains face legal action

Seven teenagers got probation for throwing stone at a train. The offence if repeated, legal action will be taken against their parents. The stone –throwing incident occurred on June 27. A group of young people threw stone at the Prachinburi-Bangkok train while passing the Phetphraram community.

Train passengers shouted at them to stop throwing stone. Some said the police arrived but they did not stop. Head of the Makkasan train station alerted the police before the teenagers fled the scene.







The State Railway of Thailand filed a complaint with the police and submitted the footage of the incident recorded by a witness.

The superintendent of the Klongton police station said that after the incident, police officers found all seven teenagers aged between 11-15 who committed the offence and invited their parents to the police station. The teenagers have been placed on probation. (TNA)























