Intense heat in Pattaya and upper part of Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has reported that the upper part of the Kingdom is experiencing extremely hot weather due to a low-pressure area from intense heat.

The weather pattern is likely to lead to afternoon thunderstorms and pose health risks. The public is advised to avoid prolonged outdoor activities and stay alert for possible thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail in some areas of the area.







Southern and southeasterly winds from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea are bringing moisture to the lower Northeast, lower Central, and Eastern regions, increasing the likelihood of thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the southern parts of the country are receiving continuous rainfall due to the influence of easterly and southeasterly winds.







The Northern, lower Northeastern, and upper Central regions of Thailand are currently experiencing moderate to high levels of dust particles and smoke haze. This is attributed to weak winds and poor air circulation. The TMD advises residents in these areas to monitor weather conditions closely and take necessary health precautions.

This alert emphasizes the importance of preparedness and adopting coping strategies to manage the changing weather conditions and mitigate the impacts of air pollution on public health in the affected regions. (NNT)



































