Sand pagodas created along Bangsaen Beach

The Wan Lai festival is part of the Thai New Year celebration mainly held in some eastern and central provinces after the main Songkran Thai New Year events, celebrated in mid-April across the country.

There are activities such as pouring water over Buddha images, building sand pagodas, splashing water, and traditional Thai folk games.







At Bangsaen Beach, the sand pagoda building tradition stretches along the entire beachfront. This is one of the Wan Lai traditions, with the idea of transporting sand into temples for construction or repair purposes.

The sand sculptures often take the form of Buddha statues, pagodas, or other religious symbols, decorated with various materials such as flowers, seashells, and colorful flags to create beauty.

Meanwhile, the municipal office of Sri Racha Municipality on Wednesday (April 17) organized a ceremony to pour scented water over the hands of the elderly as part of the Songkran and Wan Lai festivities. (NNT)









































