Infant in Safe Hands – Baby boy found abandoned outside hospital delivery room in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – district chief of Banglamung, Patcharapat Sritanyanon, the along with Ms. Primtrita Sritanyanon, the president of the Banglamung Red Cross, and local Red Cross members, rushed to assist an abandoned newborn at Pattaya Pattamakoon Hospital on January 17.

The baby boy, approximately 4-5 days old, was found abandoned outside the delivery room.







The hospital director, Dr. Wichai Thanasophon, explained that the infant had been left near the delivery room and was in good health, weighing 2,886 grams. CCTV footage revealed that a woman, likely in her late teens and with a fuller figure, was seen leaving the baby. The footage also indicated the baby’s umbilical cord was tied with the hospital’s cord clamp.

Banglamung authorities have filed a report and are investigating the identity of the woman, and the district chief expressed a commitment to support the baby’s care. The child will be cared for at the hospital until a decision can be made about reunification with the mother. For now, the infant has been given the name ‘Nong Om’, inspired by the district chief’s own nickname.

































