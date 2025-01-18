SUV crashes into 3-meter deep electrical construction pit in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s rescue center received a report of an SUV crashing into a 3-meter-deep pit at a construction site for underground electrical wiring at 04:36 AM on January 17. The incident occurred on Pattaya Third Road, near the North Pattaya Intersection.

Upon arrival, authorities found the Honda HR-V SUV severely damaged after it had lost control and plunged into the pit. The driver, 32-year-old Witthawat, was unharmed and explained that he was heading toward North Pattaya when he failed to notice the construction site. Unable to stop in time, he drove into the hole, but fortunately, he escaped without injury.

Road users are calling the City Hall for safer routes and clearer signs and lights to indicate the ongoing works in and around Pattaya.







































