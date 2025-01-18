Fire from careless grass burning spreads to Mount Krathing in Sattahip

PATTAYA, Thailand – A fire, caused by careless grass burning in Bang Saray, Sattahip, has rapidly spread and is now advancing towards Mount Krathing. Firefighters from Kletkaew Municipality are working tirelessly against the clock to establish firebreaks in an attempt to prevent the flames from reaching residential areas.

The thick smoke from the fire is drifting toward local villages, creating a hazardous environment. Authorities have issued warnings for residents to be cautious, especially families with young children and the elderly, who are at risk of inhaling harmful smoke. The situation is being closely monitored as fire crews continue their efforts to control the blaze.







































