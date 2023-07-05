Inebriated female Chinese tourist safely escorted back to hotel

Pattaya, Thailand – Pattaya city officers demonstrated their commitment to assisting locals and tourists in distress by responding to an incident involving an intoxicated Chinese female tourist in need of assistance on Walking Street on the night of July 3.

Walking Street, renowned for its bustling nightlife and vibrant entertainment venues, was teeming with activity when municipal officers encountered a distressed Chinese tourist who was unable to take care of herself due to excessive alcohol consumption.







Upon conducting a preliminary inquiry, it was discovered that the tourist was staying at a hotel in Jomtien but due to her state of intoxication, she was unable to navigate the busy streets to reach her accommodations safely.

The officers coordinated with the relevant authorities to safely transport the incapacitated tourist to her hotel, providing her with the necessary care and support.

















