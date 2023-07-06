Car park at Naklua Lan Pho market opens for trial operations

Pattaya, Thailand – Pattaya City has taken a significant step towards improving its parking facilities with the launch of the Naklua car park to test its readiness before officially opening the building.

Located at the Lan Pho Market, the facility commenced its operations on Monday, July 3, offering free parking services from 9.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. during the trial period.







The Naklua Parking Building is a modern five-story structure designed to accommodate a total of 239 cars and 95 motorcycles. It aims to provide a comprehensive range of amenities to ensure a convenient and hassle-free parking experience for visitors. The facility features two large passenger elevators and ten bathrooms on each floor, catering to the comfort and needs of its users.



An intelligent access control system has been implemented in the building, enhancing security and efficiency. Upon entry, users receive parking tickets from a scanning kiosk that records their facial features and vehicle registration details. This advanced technology not only helps in managing parking operations but also enables the system to display real-time digital indicators showing the availability of vacant parking spaces.







To ensure smooth operations and provide user assistance, the city has assigned two staff members to supervise and oversee the parking facility, with one stationed on each level. Additionally, an exit attendant is present to offer guidance and support to users as they leave the premises.

It is crucial for users to comply with the regulations, including adhering to the 6 p.m. time limit for parking their vehicles. Furthermore, the parking building has certain restrictions in place, prohibiting vans, large vehicles, and refrigerated trucks carrying fresh seafood and various types of meat from entering. These vehicles must utilize the designated outdoor parking area specified by the city.







During the trial period, initial measures will involve issuing warnings for any violations of the regulations. However, if non-compliance persists, the authorities will take appropriate enforcement actions as per their responsibilities.

The temporary trial operation will assess the functionality of the Naklua Parking Building and gather valuable feedback from users. This feedback will play a crucial role in shaping the development of more efficient and user-friendly parking systems in Pattaya.

















