Indian pub manager surrenders to Pattaya police over assault case involving premium tourist

PATTAYA, Thailand – The manager of a popular Indian nightclub on Walking Street has surrendered to local police following an assault incident involving a well-off Indian tourist. The case, which has drawn significant public attention, centers on claims of physical assault and a dispute over an unpaid bill of 450,000 baht.

At noon on October 1, the Indian manager voluntarily appeared at Pattaya City Police Station, bringing a lighter gun that he claimed was mistaken for the weapon involved in the incident. He was accompanied by his personal attorney. During questioning, the manager appeared visibly anxious. He faces serious charges, including violations under the Firearms Act, unlawful detention, and assault. Authorities accepted a 100,000-baht bail request while the investigation continues. The manager has denied all allegations.







According to close associates, the manager and the tourist had known each other for around five months and had been on friendly terms. On the day of the incident, they were reportedly joking and taking photos together. A necklace, which had been lent and returned, was also part of the prior interaction.

The dispute escalated when the manager received a call from nightclub staff indicating that the tourist had left without paying a 450,000-baht bill and had gone to a nearby venue across the street. When the tourist returned, a verbal confrontation occurred, reportedly involving insults. The manager admitted to striking the tourist on the ankle with a wooden stick. He insisted that the lighter gun was misunderstood as a real firearm.



The victim, however, maintains that a real gun was brandished during the incident and plans to pursue full legal action. The tourist confirmed that no one else was involved in orchestrating the attack and is prepared to identify the manager and staff to police, proceeding with the case in court.

The incident highlights ongoing safety and legal concerns in Pattaya’s nightlife district, especially involving disputes between tourists and club staff.



