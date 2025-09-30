Indian tourist assaulted at Pattaya club, local association urges stronger visitor protection

PATTAYA, Thailand – The President of the Indian Association in Pattaya has called on local business operators to ensure the safety of tourists after a 33-year-old Indian visitor was reportedly assaulted at a popular club on Walking Street. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of September 26, involved the victim being beaten with a blunt object and threatened at gunpoint by the club’s manager and two bodyguards.







According to Pattaya police, the tourist filed a complaint after the attack, reporting that his passport had also been held by the assailants. Investigators are currently tracking down the individuals involved, with authorities emphasizing swift legal action once the suspects are identified.

Laxman Singh, President of the Indian Association in Pattaya, told reporters that the victim was a premium client of several Indian-themed clubs in the city. He explained that the altercation began after the club manager borrowed a gold necklace from the visitor and initially refused to return it, insisting the victim settle outstanding drink bills first. The dispute escalated into a violent confrontation, leaving the tourist injured and deeply shaken.



Singh urged local operators to take extra care in protecting tourists, particularly VIP clients, and called on authorities to expedite the investigation and prosecute those responsible.

Pattaya Police Chief Pol. Col. Anek Sarathongyoo confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, with officers collecting evidence and awaiting the victim’s identification of the suspects before issuing summons and proceeding with legal actions.



































