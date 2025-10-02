15-day warning period for odd-even parking on South Pattaya Road ahead of full enforcement

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City, in collaboration with Pattaya City Police, has begun implementing an odd-even parking system along South Pattaya Road, from the Suea Sa or Telecommunication intersection to the entrance at Sukhumvit Road, as part of ongoing efforts to reduce traffic congestion.

The initiative was led by Anupong Phutthanawarat, Chairman of the Pattaya City Administration and Public Order Committee, along with traffic police and Pattaya municipal officers. The team conducted on-site public awareness efforts to inform residents, business operators, and visitors about the new regulations.







Anupong explained that the new parking arrangement continues from a previous odd-even system implemented from Wat Chaimongkol Intersection to Jumbo Intersection (Pattaya 2nd Road). The updated system adjusts parking hours from the previous 11:00–23:00 to 11:00–21:00, minimizing disruption to market vendors and shoppers at Wat Chaimongkol Market.

The city has introduced odd-even parking restrictions on South Pattaya Road, providing a 15-day public awareness period starting October 1. During this time, authorities will inform and warn motorists and business operators. Full enforcement, including wheel clamps and fines, will begin on October 15 in accordance with traffic laws.



Anupong urged shop owners and business operators along the route to inform their customers about the new system to prevent fines, while encouraging the public to practice civic responsibility by sharing public roads safely. He emphasized that the initiative aims to benefit the wider community by improving traffic flow and reducing congestion along South Pattaya Road.



































