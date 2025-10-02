Transgender woman crashes into foreign motorcycle on Jomtien Road, four seriously injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – A serious motorcycle accident early Tuesday morning left four people critically injured on Jomtien Road, police and rescue officials reported.

At 12:30 a.m. on October 1, the Sawang Boriboon Pattaya Rescue Center received reports of a collision in front of Rom Pho Market. Rescue teams and police immediately rushed to the scene.

Authorities found a white Honda Click i motorcycle badly damaged. The rider, Mr. Natthapong Nilsang, 27, and his passenger, Mr. Chutithep Boonban, 34, were both seriously injured and received emergency first aid before being transported to a nearby hospital.







About 10 meters away, a white Honda Forza also sustained heavy front-end damage. Both the Russian rider and his female passenger suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

Witnesses reported that the Thai victims’ motorcycle, ridden by a transgender woman, suddenly swerved across lanes after exiting a bar, colliding head-on with the oncoming foreign motorcycle. Bystanders immediately assisted the injured and called emergency services.

Police have secured both motorcycles and are reviewing CCTV footage to verify the details. Both parties will be summoned for questioning as authorities prepare to take legal action.



































