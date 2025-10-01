Authorities raid Pattaya Boss Club as Indian manager evades arrest

PATTAYA, Thailand – Local authorities, including the Banglamung district administration and Pattaya police, raided Boss Club in the heart of Walking Street late Tuesday night following reports of violent behavior by the club’s Indian manager. The manager allegedly used personal bodyguards to assault an Indian tourist over a disputed bill, despite the customer’s usual practice of paying the following day. The incident sparked fear among visitors and tarnished Pattaya’s image as a safe tourist destination.







At 00:16, more than 100 officials, including immigration, city police, and tourism police, entered the club, finding over 300 Thai and foreign tourists enjoying drinks and dancing. Officers halted all activities and conducted identity checks and drug tests, discovering nine staff members tested positive for substances. Over 40 foreign employees, including Indians, Burmese, and Uzbeks, were found working without proper permits.





Despite repeated attempts, authorities were unable to locate the Indian manager or his bodyguards, who failed to appear after being summoned. The administration has ordered the club to cease operations immediately and will propose further closure to the provincial governor. Officials vow to pursue the perpetrators to the full extent of the law to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Earlier Report: https://www.pattayamail.com/news/indian-tourist-assaulted-at-pattaya-club-local-association-urges-stronger-visitor-protection-520879



































