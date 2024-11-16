HHN Foundation Thailand wins top prize at FTCC Grant Competition

By Jetsada Homklin
0
272
Siromet Akkarapongpanit, Deputy Director of the HHN Foundation Thailand, represented the foundation to receive the first-place award in the Thai-French Chamber of Commerce’s grant competition.

PATTAYA, Thailand – In collaboration with Les Amis de l’Orphelinat de Pattaya, the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand submitted a project for funding support from the Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC) and proudly received first prize (100,000 baht).

Siromes Akrapongpanich, Deputy Director of the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand, accepted the award on behalf of the foundation at the FTCC Gala Dinner 2024, held under the theme “Green Grandeur-Notre Dame Night” at The Athenee Hotel Bangkok on November 8.

This prestigious award recognizes the foundation’s outstanding project and its commitment to improving the lives of Thai children.




















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR