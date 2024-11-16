HHN Foundation Thailand wins top prize at FTCC Grant Competition

PATTAYA, Thailand – In collaboration with Les Amis de l’Orphelinat de Pattaya, the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand submitted a project for funding support from the Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC) and proudly received first prize (100,000 baht).

Siromes Akrapongpanich, Deputy Director of the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand, accepted the award on behalf of the foundation at the FTCC Gala Dinner 2024, held under the theme “Green Grandeur-Notre Dame Night” at The Athenee Hotel Bangkok on November 8.

















































