Immigration police on mission to prevent illegal migrant workers from taking jobs away from Thais

SRIRACHA, Thailand – Immigration officers in Chonburi, led by Pol. Maj. Col. Jarit Raosathien targeted a foreign labor camp in Pinthong 4, Sriracha, where more than 300 workers were found. The operation led to the arrest of 21 individuals for immigration violations, including overstaying their visas, entering the country without proper documentation, and failing to follow proper entry procedures.

Pol. Col. Napasspong emphasized that these operations were part of a nationwide crackdown ordered by the Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, Pol. Gen. Kitrat Phanphet. The goal is to prevent illegal migrant workers from taking jobs away from Thai nationals and engaging in criminal activities, particularly during the high tourist season.









































