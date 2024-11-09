PATTAYA, Thailand – Dr Hisham Imad, MD, PhD, a faculty member in the Department of Clinical Tropical Medicine and a consultant at the Thai Travel Clinic, Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Mahidol University, spoke to the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) on Wednesday, October 23. He gave a detailed presentation on various tropical diseases, particularly focusing on dengue fever, its history, transmission, symptoms, and prevention methods. The presentation also discussed other diseases like malaria, Zika, chikungunya, leptospirosis, and melioidosis.









Dr. Hisham began by discussing dengue fever, sharing a personal anecdote about a friend who contracted the disease, and emphasizing the vulnerability of those living in houses. He also covered the importance of vaccines and travel clinics, particularly the Travel Clinic in Bangkok, noting their reasonable pricing and expertise.

He previously addressed the PCEC and invited members to participate in a study on dengue fever among expatriates He thanked the audience for their participation in the study and revealed the fni dings on the frequency of dengue fever among expatriates during a one-year period.



Dr. Hisham covered the history, transmission, signs, and symptoms of dengue fever, including the role of mosquitoes and the impact of global warming on mosquito distribution. He mentioned preventive measures such as using insecticides and mosquito nets along with the current status and recommendations for dengue vaccines.

He also discussed other tropical diseases like malaria, Zika, chikungunya, leptospirosis, and melioidosis, detailing their transmission, symptoms, and preventive measures. He presented several case studies and observations including a cluster of dengue infections among travelers and the long-term efef cts of chikungunya.





The various diagnostic methods for dengue fever and other tropical diseases were explained by Dr. Hisham; highlighting the limitations and innovations in testing. He also mentioned the impact of environmental factors such as deforestation and urbanization on the spread of tropical diseases is discussed. Dr. Hisham concluded with fni al remarks and engaged in a Q&A session with the audience, addressing concerns and misconceptions about mosquito control and disease prevention.

