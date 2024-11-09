Curry rice shop in Sriracha struggles with rising coconut milk prices, maintains original values to keep loyal customers

SRIRACHA, Thailand – At a curry rice shop in Sriracha Market, owner Mrs. Arun Montaksin on Nov 7 shared that the price of coconut milk has risen to 100 THB per kilogram. The restaurant uses over 10 kilograms of coconut milk daily, as it is a key ingredient in many popular dishes, including green curry, panaeng pork, and chicken coconut soup.

Despite the increase in costs, the shop has not cut back on the amount of coconut milk used nor reduced the menu options, as it wants to maintain the quality and taste of its dishes. Although the price hike has led to lower profits, the shop has decided not to raise prices or decrease portion sizes, aiming to offer affordable meals and continue serving its loyal customer base.









































