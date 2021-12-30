Illegal Pattaya casino busted; allegedly operating with police help

Pattaya police arrested 42 people at an illegal casino operating in an upscale hotel, allegedly with the cooperation of local law enforcement.

The Dec. 29 raid at the Le Vernissage Hotel initially netted 2 million baht in cash, with police later confiscating another 17 million baht tucked away in a safe by the casino operator, identified only as “Vee.”







Vee implicated police as active participants in the casino, saying he previously ran a gambling den in Ranong Province before relocating to Pattaya and paying off police to operate without intervention.

Pattaya’s police chief, Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai, vehemently denied that Pattaya or Provincial Police Region 2 officers were involved in the operation, and pledged a full investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption.

Among the 42 people arrested were Vee, alleged Burmese dealers Nansoung Kham, 32, Nang War War, 34, and three security guards, all of whom were armed.

When officers stormed the room, dozens of Thai and Chinese gamblers were playing cards, smoking and drinking, all in violation of disease-control rules.







About a half-billion baht in chips were seized, indicating the casino had major funding. Police estimated it turned over about 32 million baht in three hours that night.































