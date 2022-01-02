Pattaya hoteliers pleased with high occupancy during New Year weekend

Pattaya’s hotel occupancy for the New Year holiday was estimated to hit about 80% during the New Year weekend.

While daily Covid-19 cases in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya, have quadrupled to more than 200 a day in the past week, Sonthaya insisted the city has been strict with its public-safety measures.







Tens of thousands of people visited Pattaya for the city’s Bali Hai Pier countdown and similar events in Pong Subdistrict and on Koh Larn, he said. Hotel occupancy should come in at around 80 percent with tens of thousands of domestic tourists visiting.



























