OZO Hospitality Group bears gifts of good cheer for Pattaya Mail

The OZO Hospitality Group goodwill ambassadors, Nitchamon Netsung, Team Leader, Graphic Design Amari Pattaya, OZO North Pattaya, Usa Boonchalakulkosol, Cluster Director, Sales & Marketing, Toonkwan Nillawong, Manager, Distribution paid a courtesy call on the Pattaya Mail bearing a gift hamper containing a Christmas turkey with all the trimmings to wish us a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. They were gratefully received by MD Peter Malhotra (2nd right) and Nutsara Duangsri (2nd left) Sales & Marketing Manager.