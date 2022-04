Nongprue police seized illegally modified motorbikes as they crack down on street racing before the Songkran holidays.

A police checkpoint on Highway 36 saw 12 bikes impounded and numerous tickets written. Police will keep the drivers’ names for future street-racing crackdowns.



Officers also stopped other vehicles and advised people to be courteous to other motorists and to take extra care commuting during the 7 dangerous days of Songkran.