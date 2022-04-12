Pattaya mayor candidates stump door-to-door

Pattaya’s mayoral candidates are going door-to-door to win people’s votes in the May 22 election.

Former Banglamung District chief Sakchai Taengho on April 10 visited Khao Talo Soi 4 to meet people and to present his policy agenda to address Pattaya’s problems, promising “sustainable change” and to build the city.



Sakchai said he wants to see Pattaya become a beautiful and safe city filled with people who have a good quality of life and no corruption.

The public has greeted him warmly, although there’s widespread recognition that the independent candidate is not the front-runner in the campaign as he has no party or slate







Meanwhile, the Pattaya Ruam Jai group’s candidate, Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn, stumped with his brother, former mayor Niran Wattanasartsathorn, and city council candidates along Naklua Road.

Pattaya Ruam Jai has hammered away at the former administration and their hand-picked candidate, Poramet Ngampichet, saying that Pattaya residents have seen no improvement in the city for 10 years under Sonthaya and his brother Itthiphol Kunplome, who served as mayor from 2008-2015. Instead, the city is littered with unfinished construction projects and a myriad of other problems.



Sinchai reiterated that he is a Pattaya native, so he wants to see the future of Pattaya change for the better, especially solving the economic hardships of the people and fully restoring tourism.































