Illegal immigrant in Pattaya reveals reasons to work in Thailand during immigration police crackdown

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi immigration authorities launched a crackdown on illegal workers following complaints from local residents in the Nongprue area of Banglamung district, October 30. Police Colonel Napasong Khositsuriya, Superintendent of the Chonburi Immigration Office, ordered investigative teams to address reports of loud drinking parties held by foreign workers, disrupting the peace in the community.









In a coordinated operation, officers raided various makeshift accommodations and apprehended over 50 foreign nationals, primarily from Laos and Myanmar. Some individuals attempted to flee upon noticing the authorities, while others were caught in vulnerable situations, such as bathing. The detained workers were transported to the Chonburi Immigration Office for further documentation checks.

During the investigation, most workers were found to have valid residence permits; however, three individuals were discovered to be illegal immigrants. A Laotian worker explained that he had been working in Thailand for three months, earning 500 baht (approximately $15) a day, significantly more than the 200-300 baht he would earn in construction back home. He sent all his earnings back to support his parents in Laos.





Authorities charged one Laotian man with illegal employment and two Myanmar women for entering Thailand without proper authorization. All three individuals will face legal proceedings and subsequent deportation. Chonburi immigration officials reaffirmed their commitment to eradicating illegal labor in accordance with higher-level directives.





































