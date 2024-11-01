Pattaya mobile health clinic and testing initiative expands with goal to eradicate HIV by 2030  

PATTAYA, Thailand – A mobile health clinic event took place on the 5th floor of Central Pattaya, led by Jiranat Hirunpaworntip, Deputy Director of Clinical Quality and HIV Projects on October 30. This event, part of Thailand’s “Zero HIV by 2030” strategy, provided mobile HIV testing services to help achieve the country’s goal of ending HIV transmission by 2030. A large crowd of local residents participated, showing a strong interest in understanding their HIV status.









Thailand’s HIV self-screening initiative aims to make HIV testing widely accessible for anyone wishing to know their status. People can now easily obtain self-testing kits, either through purchase or at healthcare facilities. These kits, which allow individuals to conduct the test and interpret the results themselves, come in two forms: oral fluid samples and blood samples. If users have concerns or wish to continue with additional HIV services, counseling and referral services are available to provide guidance and support in using the kits or to arrange confirmatory testing.





The National AIDS Strategy 2017-2030, approved by Thailand, highlights self-screening as a crucial component of the Ministry of Public Health’s goal to eliminate HIV transmission by 2030. To support this objective, the ministry has been promoting self-screening kits for broad accessibility. If an individual tests positive in the initial screening, the Sisters Foundation will coordinate further assistance and ensure they receive appropriate care through the national healthcare system.





































