Chinese man crashes pickup truck into store in Pattaya after colliding with luxury car

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of October 31, a pickup truck driven by a 42-year-old Chinese man, identified as Mr. Zhang Yuelei, lost control and crashed into a home improvement store after colliding with a luxury Benz vehicle. The incident occurred at approximately 2:06 AM along Sukhumvit Road near the Thepprasit intersection in South Pattaya.









Upon receiving reports of the accident, police from the Dongtan Sub-Station, led by Deputy Investigator Capt. Sanan Kotanan, swiftly coordinated with rescue teams to investigate the scene. They discovered a white Ford Ranger pickup truck, registered in Chonburi, had sideswiped a bronze Benz registered in Bangkok, causing damage to the right side of the luxury car.

The force of the crash propelled the pickup truck into the TCK Sales and Service Company, where it shattered glass and damaged property inside the store. Eyewitnesses described the driver as appearing intoxicated, leading authorities to quickly escort him to the police station for further investigation.





The store owner reported that the pickup truck driver claimed he swerved to avoid a motorcycle that was allegedly driving against traffic, prompting the crash into the store. However, authorities stated they would need to review surveillance footage to verify this claim.

As part of the initial investigation, Lt. Col. Sanan conducted an alcohol test on Mr. Zhang to determine his level of intoxication, with legal proceedings expected to follow based on the results.





































