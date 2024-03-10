Illegal Fireworks and Pyrotechnics Seized in Pattaya Operation

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a coordinated effort led by local authorities, a significant operation was conducted in Pattaya to crackdown on the illegal sale of fireworks and pyrotechnics on March 8. The operation was initiated in response to numerous complaints from hotel operators and tourists, expressing concern over the disturbing noise and potential danger caused by unauthorized fireworks in the area.







The team, comprising the District Chief of Banglamung, Wikit Manarojkit, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police, Pol. Col. Nawin Teerawit, together with law enforcement officers, executed a search warrant in the vicinity of Pattaya.

The targeted location, Rungcharoen Shop in Naklua area, was identified as a hub for the clandestine sale of fireworks. Acting on received intelligence, the authorities discovered a substantial quantity of fireworks, including flower pots, rockets, and various explosive devices, neatly displayed for sale.







The shop owner, Anirut Lianghirankul, 69, has been detained for further investigation. Preliminary charges include the unauthorized sale of fireworks, a violation that could lead to legal consequences.

The authorities revealed plans to deploy forces to sweep and clear other vendors engaging in the illicit sale of fireworks along Pattaya Beach and Jomtien Beach. The aim is to prevent disturbances and potential dangers during the ongoing Pattaya Music Festival 2024, a popular event that attracts tourists and locals alike.

































