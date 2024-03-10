Street Food Quality Inspection at Pattaya Music Festival 2024

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a proactive measure to ensure the well-being of festival attendees, the Health and Environment Office, along with the Consumer Protection and Public Health Department of the Pattaya Municipality, conducted a thorough inspection of food stalls participating in the Pattaya Music Festival 2024.

The inspection, carried out in collaboration with the Consumer Complaints Division of the Municipal Office on March 8, aimed to assess the cleanliness and safety standards of food booths, emphasizing compliance with health regulations. The team focused on identifying any potential contaminants or adulterants in the food items offered by vendors along Pattaya Beach.







The officials scrutinized each food booth for hygiene practices, including the handling and preparation of various dishes. Special attention was given to the prevention of foodborne illnesses and the overall cleanliness of the selling areas.

The team utilized advanced testing methods to detect any foreign substances or adulteration in the food products being sold. This meticulous approach reflects the authorities’ commitment to ensuring the health and safety of the public during the Pattaya Music Festival, a popular and widely attended event.







































