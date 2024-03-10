Pattaya launches mobile healthcare unit on Koh Larn Island

PATTAYA, Thailand – Taking a significant stride towards bolstering healthcare accessibility and alleviating strain on hospitals, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet inaugurated the second instalment of the Mobile Healthcare Unit at Wat Mai Samran on Koh Larn Island, on March 7.

This ground-breaking initiative is designed to deliver medical and public health services directly to communities, aiming to mitigate overcrowding in hospitals and ease the financial burden on citizens seeking medical assistance. Additionally, it promises economic relief by reducing healthcare-related expenses for residents. The Mobile Healthcare Unit assumes a pivotal role in heightening health consciousness among the public, empowering individuals to comprehend their health status and embrace preventive measures. Notably, sterilization and rabies vaccination services were extended to cats and dogs, augmenting the initiative’s scope.







The proactive healthcare services encompass general health check-ups, medication dispensation, and screenings for an array of conditions including diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, osteoarthritis, breast cancer, and cervical cancer. Furthermore, the initiative encompasses eye examinations and screenings for abdominal abnormalities, ensuring comprehensive healthcare coverage across various neighbourhoods in Pattaya.



































