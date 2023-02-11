Huge python puts on high-wire act in Sattahip

A giant python put on a high-wire act to avoid capture in Sattahip.

Homeowner Thipparat Petchtaveerat, 54, called in animal control Feb. 7 to remove the three-meter snake that had climbed a utility pole in front of her house.

By the time volunteers arrived, the python had twisted itself around the wires.







Officers hooked the snakes head, but then spent 30 minutes trying to pull the snake off the lines without electrocuting themselves. The snake did not go quietly, tightening its grip of the wires and urinating on the men.

Thipparat said she believes the python had laid eggs in her garden, as she found two baby snakes there recently.































