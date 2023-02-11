Wild boar becomes rampaging social media star in Pattaya

A wild boar that couldn’t be stopped by even five tranquilizer darts has become a social media celebrity in Pattaya.

The giant pig, weighing more than 200 kilograms, was spotted by video makers wandering around Big C Extra on Central Road Feb. 7, but has been terrorizing homeowners in the area for days.

Locals complained that the boar gnawed at trees and destroyed potted plants, dug holes and defecated everywhere. They complained they had called animal control, but were told it was after hours and there was nothing they could do right then.







Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan volunteers eventually responded, but, after shooting the big pig five times, the boar would not be stopped.

The search continued again on Thursday. Meanwhile, the boar has gained a following on social media with people cheering on its efforts to elude capture.



























