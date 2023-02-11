Violent Pattaya Tree Town Market sees another brawl

Violence broke out again at Pattaya’s Tree Town Market, with security guards again in the middle of another fracas.

The unruly collection of beer bars and food stands on Soi Buakhao was the scene of a deadly stabbing by bar owners there last year and the site of numerous fights. History repeated itself Feb. 8 when a fight between two workers ended up with one being bludgeoned in the face.







Jakarin Muangdit 52, suffered head injuries in the 3 a.m. brawl with one of his workers after Jakarin intervened in a fight between the employee and a girlfriend.

Tree Town’s notorious security guards swept in, forcing reporters to stop recording video and threatening them with violence. Given the market’s poor reputation, the reporters backed off.







One man died and two more were hurt after rival business owners at Tree Town erupted in a deadly brawl on Jan. 2, 2022. Three men – two of them bar owners – were arrested for the killing of a former boxer.





















