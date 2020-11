Rainy season is over and the return of dry weather also means the return of potentially hazardous air pollution.

Smoky haze covered Pattaya from Pratamnak Hill to North Pattaya and extending out into Pattaya Bay.







Residents said they worried that the haze contained excessive amounts of microscopic dust measuring 2.5 microns or less. However, despite the hype, Pattaya has not often seen dangerous levels of the so-called PM 2.5.