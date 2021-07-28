Homeless tents pitched in Pattaya street torn down

South Pattaya residents complained that Soi Korphai has become a campground for the city’s swelling homeless population.

Mayoral advisor Nikom Sangkaew and social workers visited the neighborhood July 27 to investigate reports of homeless people pitching tents in the street, which could lead to accidents.







Resident Pirom Klumsung said some of the vagrants caused problems in the neighborhood and dirtied the soi with garbage. She also thought they could be a source of Covid-19. Besides, Pirom moaned, the tents blocked the entrance to Yai Lao Village.

City workers tore down the tents. They did not disclose how they cared for the homeless people who lived in them.





























