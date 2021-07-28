Thai parents to get 2,000 baht per child school aid, 50% discount on state-run universities tuition fee

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved an additional 23 billion baht to fund COVID-19 relief packages, including a parental subsidy of 2,000 baht per child, as part of government efforts to ease the pandemic’s financial impacts on families in Thailand.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the fund is focused on education-related assistance, which is to be provided to families whose children attend primary and secondary schools across the country. The highlight of the fund is the 2,000-baht per child assistance, to be handed out to parents to help finance school fees during the pandemic.







In addition, state subsidies will be granted to schools, particularly those which are privately run, to help offset expenses. This will enable schools to maintain manageable spending. A separate relief measure, worth 10 billion baht, is to be used for the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation.



Mr. Anucha said, for state-run universities, the tuition fee discounts will be a reduction of 50% for the first 50,000 baht, 30% for the next 50,000 baht and 10% for more than 100,000 baht. The government will subsidize 60% of the reductions and the rest will be covered by the universities. For privately run universities, the state will pay 5,000 baht towards a student's tuition fees.




















