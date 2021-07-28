Pattaya parents call exorcist, not psychologist, for disturbed daughter

A Pattaya couple called an exorcist instead of a psychologist after their depressed daughter began talking incoherently and carrying a knife around.

Jeerapan “Mor Pla” Petchkhao and Thanawat “Ko Boy” Chaosamut brought an audience of reporters to the home of “Kai”, 58 and her husband to “cure” their 32-year-old daughter, “Nong Mai”.







The media sideshow had the two self-proclaimed exorcists try to get the woman to contact the spirits haunting her and communicate with them. Not surprisingly, nothing happened.

The woman’s parents said they thought their daughter was haunted by a spirit as she seemed emotionally disturbed, talked incoherently and began carrying a knife with her. At no time did they seek medical or psychological help for the woman.

The exorcists, ironically, had a better grasp on reality and contacted the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation in case she tried to run away with the weapon.

She didn’t, however, and, at the moment, Mai appeared calm.

Jeerapan and Thanawat said they believed the woman was simply heartbroken after breaking up with her boyfriend and suggested that she talk it out with him.



















