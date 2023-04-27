Homeless Pattaya woman hacks alleged rapist with cleaver

Pattaya police arrested a homeless woman who used a meat cleaver to attack a man she claimed tried to rape her.

Identified only as Somjit, 49, the woman lives in an abandoned building on Thepprasit Road Soi 9. She said upon her April 25 arrest that she and another homeless man, Sujin, 52, were drinking at the abandoned condo when he tried to rape and hit her.







She fought back, grabbed the cleaver and chopped him in the head, she confessed to police.

A bleeding Sujin staggered out of the building and was found by neighbors 500 meters away, both injured and drunk.

Police are continuing their investigation.















