Pattaya cops show up too late to find ‘gambling” Chinese

Slow-footed immigration police showed up too late to find a group of Chinese nationals allegedly gambling and using drugs at a Pattaya karaoke bar.

Officers said they received a tip that Chinese nationals were up to no good at the Tomorrowland Club on Pattaya Third Road around 2:30 a.m. April 25.







When officers arrived at the two-story club with 10 karaoke rooms, they found only empty beer bottles. The Chinese group had paid their bills and left.

No drugs, paraphernalia or evidence of gambling was found.















