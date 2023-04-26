Govt confirms cabinet to expedite 5 major EEC investment projects

The Eastern Economic Corridor Office is fast-tracking five key investment projects, with a major focus on e-services.

Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri elaborated that these projects are:

The high-speed railway linking Suvarnabhumi, Don Muang, and U-Tapao airports, whose work on the design and construction of infrastructure is underway. The expansion of U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City, for which the construction of runways, taxiways and public utilities – such as water and wastewater systems — is progressing rapidly. The 3rd phase of Laem Chabang Port, where land reclamation, building construction and support for those affected by the project are ongoing. The 3rd phase of the Map Ta Phut Industrial Port, whose construction of a sand barrier for land reclamation has started. The U-Tapao Aircraft Maintenance Center, which has been delayed due to Thai Airways’ ongoing recovery and private status.







Anucha further indicated that the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) area has two types of special economic zones attracting investment. The first is dedicated for specific businesses, such as Eastern Aviation City (EECa), Digital and Industrial Innovation (EECd) and Eastern Special Economic Corridor Innovation (EECi). He added that the second zone is designated for industrial businesses, such as Hemaraj Eastern Industrial Estate.

Additionally, Anucha pointed out that all zones have passed environmental assessments. Land use in the EEC area is divided into four categories, which are urban and community areas, industrial areas, agricultural areas and environmental conservation areas. A comprehensive city plan for 30 districts in the EEC area is being prepared and is expected to be implemented by 2024. (NNT)















