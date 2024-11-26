Homeless man throws rock at Chinese tourist near Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue officials were alerted to an incident where a tourist was injured by a thrown rock on November 23. The incident occurred in front of a hotel near Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya.

Rescuers assisted the injured tourist, identified as Miss Lianghizi Lyu, a 21-year-old Chinese national. She sustained a minor scrape on her left leg. The attacker, described as a homeless man aged between 30 and 40, was seen holding a concrete brick and acting threateningly towards passersby.







A Bolt driver who witnessed the incident reported that he was transporting the tourist at the time. Noticing the man’s erratic behavior, he tried to avoid him, but the man threw a brick, grazing the vehicle. The driver then called for help, and police were able to apprehend the suspect.

The assailant, identified as Somchai (surname withheld), 41, appeared intoxicated and incoherent. He admitted to consuming cannabis and beer, claiming he threw the rock because he believed the victim had hired someone to kill his parents. Authorities did not find his statement credible due to his intoxicated state.

The police detained Somchai to calm him down in custody while the victim was escorted to file a formal complaint. Legal proceedings are underway.























































