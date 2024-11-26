Pushcart vendors drawing both food lovers and frustration over blocked lanes on Pattaya Beach Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya residents have raised concerns about a makeshift roadside market on Pattaya Beach Road, approximately 100 meters from the Pattaya Police Station (Soi 9). This impromptu market, consisting of vendors with pushcarts and mobile stalls, has been reported to obstruct traffic flow in the area.







While some locals have expressed mild acceptance, noting the appeal of food stalls attracting visitors, others have voiced frustrations over traffic disruptions and the high number of foreign vendors participating in the market.

Calls have been made to Pattaya’s municipal officers to address the issue and ensure the road remains accessible while maintaining a balance between local commerce and public order.

















































