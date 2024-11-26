Young man injured in lover’s quarrel after hip-hop concert in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya rescue services received a report of an individual injured after falling from a car in Soi Sukhumvit Pattaya 87, in east Pattaya, at 3:06 AM on November 25.

At the scene, rescuers found a white Honda Jazz with its hazard lights on and a young man, identified as “Biu” (alias), 20, lying on the road. He sustained injuries to his forehead, abrasions on his body, and was visibly shaken, with signs of incontinence. Rescue personnel provided first aid before transporting him to a nearby hospital.







The mother of the man’s girlfriend, who was driving the car, stated she was unaware of any conflict between her daughter and Biu. The pair had attended the Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival earlier in the evening. While she was driving them home, Biu unexpectedly opened the car door and leapt out. Shocked, she immediately pulled over and called for assistance. Authorities are investigating further to determine the cause of the incident.





















































