Homeless man attacks resident with wooden plank in South Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On the evening of August 17, a homeless man assaulted a local resident with a wooden plank on Soi Pratumnak 5 in South Pattaya, resulting in injuries that required hospitalization.

The injured individual, identified as 30-year-old Thanapon (surname withheld), an insurance claims adjuster, was assessing a road accident claim when the attack occurred. Thanapon recounted that while he was on duty, a homeless man dressed in ragged clothing suddenly struck him on the head with a wooden object, inflicting severe injuries.







The incident was partially captured on video by local residents, and with the assistance of bystanders, the homeless man was apprehended and handed over to Pattaya Police Station. Thanapon was quickly transported to a Pattaya hospital for treatment.

Despite regular inspections by relevant authorities, issues involving homeless people in Pattaya continue to persist. This attack underscores on-going concerns about public safety in the city, raising questions about the effectiveness of current measures to address homelessness and protect residents.





































