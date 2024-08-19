Bureaucrats concerned over troublesome Middle Eastern tourists during Pattaya Walking Street inspection

PATTAYA, Thailand – On the evening of August 17, a delegation of local politicians, city officials, and police officers conducted an inspection tour of Pattaya’s Walking Street to engage with business operators and residents. The visit aimed to address pressing concerns, particularly those related to the influx of Middle Eastern tourists, who had recently been involved in highly publicized incidents.

Leading the inspection team was Dr Prathum Wongsawat, a member of the Chonburi Provincial Senate Group 11. He was joined by prominent figures including Yodchai Phuengphon, MP for Chonburi’s District 9; Pol. Lt. Col. Sirachat Nutes, Deputy Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station; Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensarn, Chief of Tourist Police; and Pichanon Taweesuk, Banglamung District Administrative Officer. Officers from the Pattaya City Police, tourist police, and district administration also supported the effort.







During the walk-through of South Walking Street, one of Pattaya’s most popular tourist areas, the officials engaged in discussions with local business owners about operational challenges. “We are here to listen and to find solutions,” said Dr Prathum, emphasizing the importance of direct dialogue with the community. The discussions focused on identifying on-going issues, with particular emphasis on recent tensions surrounding Middle Eastern tourists.

In response to these concerns, local authorities have begun implementing enhanced security measures. “We are setting up checkpoints specifically targeting areas frequented by Middle Eastern tourists,” said Pol. Lt. Col. Sirachat Nutes. These checkpoints will focus on identifying violations such as modified exhaust systems that produce excessive noise, verifying driving licenses, and ensuring tourists have proper identification documents. “Our goal is to ensure safety and compliance within Pattaya’s key tourism zones,” added Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensarn.

The operation also included checks for any illegal activities, aiming to maintain a secure and welcoming environment for all tourists in Pattaya. “We want everyone to feel safe and respected,” said Yodchai Phuengphon, underscoring the city’s commitment to balancing tourism growth with community well-being.



































