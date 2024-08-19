Music in the Park boosts harmony and community spirit in Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
Mayor Poramet Ngampichet inaugurates the “Music in the Park” event, emphasizing its role in promoting well-being and community engagement.

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 18, Chao Por Srinil Park in Naklua resonated with melodies and laughter as the second annual “Music in the Park” event took centre stage. Organized by the Pattaya Urban Change Leaders, a group appointed by Pattaya City, this vibrant event aimed to unite organizations, boost community engagement, and highlight the musical talents of local youth.



Mayor Poramet Ngampichet kicked off the festivities, sharing his vision for the event: “This event was designed to promote physical and mental well-being by offering a relaxing environment enriched with greenery and live music. The initiative aligns with the ‘Better Pattaya’ policy, which seeks to continuously improve Pattaya and support sustainable tourism.”

Families and friends enjoy a relaxing afternoon surrounded by greenery and live music, reflecting the event’s focus on enhancing community spirit.

The park transformed into a lively hub of activity, with local musicians showcasing their talents and engaging with the community. Beyond the performances, the event fostered an environment of knowledge exchange and connection, reflecting Pattaya’s commitment to a vibrant and harmonious city life.

Local youth showcase their musical talents at the “Music in the Park” event, adding vibrant energy to Chao Por Srinil Park.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet remarked, “The ‘Music in the Park’ event not only offered a delightful afternoon of music but also highlighted our city’s commitment to fostering a better, more connected Pattaya for everyone.”
















