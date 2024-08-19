Music in the Park boosts harmony and community spirit in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 18, Chao Por Srinil Park in Naklua resonated with melodies and laughter as the second annual “Music in the Park” event took centre stage. Organized by the Pattaya Urban Change Leaders, a group appointed by Pattaya City, this vibrant event aimed to unite organizations, boost community engagement, and highlight the musical talents of local youth.







Mayor Poramet Ngampichet kicked off the festivities, sharing his vision for the event: “This event was designed to promote physical and mental well-being by offering a relaxing environment enriched with greenery and live music. The initiative aligns with the ‘Better Pattaya’ policy, which seeks to continuously improve Pattaya and support sustainable tourism.”

The park transformed into a lively hub of activity, with local musicians showcasing their talents and engaging with the community. Beyond the performances, the event fostered an environment of knowledge exchange and connection, reflecting Pattaya’s commitment to a vibrant and harmonious city life.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet remarked, “The ‘Music in the Park’ event not only offered a delightful afternoon of music but also highlighted our city’s commitment to fostering a better, more connected Pattaya for everyone.”



































